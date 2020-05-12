Sushmita Sen's Workout Partners Are Usual Suspects Alisah, Renee And Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (courtesy YouTube)

Sushmita Sen's love for fitness needs no introduction. The actress, who frequently shares videos and pictures from her workout sessions with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was joined by her daughters Renee and Alisah this time. Sushmita shared a video from the entire family's workout session on her YouTube account. In the video, Sushmita and her daughters can be seen doing Pilates and working out with gymnastic rings in the video, turn wise. Sharing the video on YouTube, Sushmita wrote: "Discipline I love, courage, of course. But also, the gymnastic rings. Discovering it as late as my 42nd birthday, the first set being a gift from my trainer, Nupur Shikhare. A gift that looked near impossible to enjoy at first glance and now, they are a part of me."

In the video descriptor, Sushmita also stated that her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who she referred to as "Rooh" in her post, is a "natural" when it comes to working with gymnastic rings. She added, "The rings have taught me many valuable lessons...Balance, stability, power of a single breath, innate will, nurtured strength, patience and courage. To see my children desire this discipline is everything. It tells me, they are learning how to use their fear, transforming it willingly. My Rooh is a natural." She signed off saying, "Please note: Practice only under supervision. I love you guys."

Take a look at the video here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.