This Video Of Sushmita Sen And Alisah Has A Harry Potter Twist

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita shared a video featuring Alisah

Alisah can be seen trying out a tongue twister

"Babbling bumbling band of baboons," wrote Sushmita

Sushmita Sen just made our Tuesday better. The Main Hoon Na actress just dropped a super adorable snippet of her quality time with daughter Alisah on her Instagram profile. In the video, 10-year-old Alisah can be seen trying out a tongue twister and failing the third time. Sushmita, who is in charge of the camera, can be seen laughing out loud with her daughter. In the later part of the video, Alisah goes on to explain the tongue twister with a Harry Potter reference. She says, "In Happy Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Professor McGonagall warned her students not to behave like a babbling bumbling band of baboons." Sharing the super cute video on his Instagram profile, Sushmita wrote, "Babbling bumbling band of baboons. Bottom line: Love is always the answer!" She also added, "I love you guys," to her post. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen, who is currently at home with her daughters Alisah and Renee and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, keeps sharing sneak peek of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, the 44-year-old actress shared a glimpse of Rohman and Alisah's fun banter on her Instagram profile. "My world. Simple togetherness and ample laughter. Learning to make the most of every situation, knowing the power of 'hope' and 'positivity' can move mountains." Take a look:

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has a body of work that includes No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Paisa Vasool, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Vaastu Shastra among others. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak.