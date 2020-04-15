How Sushmita Sen Is 'Breaking Inertia' In Lockdown

Sushmita Sen shared this video. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's workout videos are giving us the motivation we need to burn the lockdown kilos off. The 44-year-old actress just posted a workout video of herself and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the video, the Main Hoon Na actress can be seen doing perfect waves with her body. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Breaking inertia and learning to flow." Referring to the poem in the background by the United States-based rapper Akua Naru, Sushmita added, "I love you guys! A poem by Akua Naru." She also added the hashtags "vibes," "waves," "work in progress," and "passionately yours" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, her workout video was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. But what stole the cake was the comment by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Reacting to the video, Rohman wrote, "lucky me," and added multiple heart emojis to his comment. Aww!

Sushmita, who is currently at home with her daughters and Rohman due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. Remember when Rohman and Sushmita did yoga together. We are yet to get over the pictures. "We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong and physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons," read an excerpt from her post. Take a look:

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has a body of work that includes No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Paisa Vasool, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Vaastu Shastra among others. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak.