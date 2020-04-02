Came For Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl, Stayed For The Intense Couple's Yoga Pics

Sushmita Sen shared this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita shared pics from her couple work-out session

"Staying committed to life is powerful," wrote Sushmita

"We will all need to be of service at some point," she added

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are continuing with their couple work-out sessions and how! The former beauty queen shared a few glimpses from their exercise regime during lockdown and they will simply make you look very bad. Giving a twist to their work-out mode, Sushmita and Rohman swapped weights for each other at their make-shift gym at home. Here's how Sushmita captioned her post: "Tough times don't last... Tough people do! True that! Staying committed to life is powerful... for life always finds a way! We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong and physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons! Sending love and healing energies to the world!" In the hashtags, she added: "Stay active, breathe, discipline, pro-active" and "high spirits."

Sushmita Sen's post will make you roll out the yoga mat with your partner:

Earlier, Sushmita had shared an adorable video of her daughters Renee and Alisah chilling with Rohman amid the ongoing lockdown. "Simple togetherness and ample laughter! Learning to make the most of every situation... knowing the power of 'hope' & 'positivity' can move mountains," she captioned her post.

Sushmita and Rohman have always inspired us with their work-out mantras. In a previous post, she had summed up the whole feeling of sweating it out with Rohman Shawl like this: "Working out together is bliss! Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it! And of course it fits! An angel for my angel Rohman." Here are some of the time Sushmita and Rohman set major couple goals:

India is currently on Day 9 of a three-week lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, has featured in Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari and Aankhen to name a few. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and Sushmita recently announced that she's reading script and will finalise her next project soon.