Sushmita Sen's Post Sums Up Her 'Balanced' Relationship With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita and Rohman in a still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47 )

Highlights "I love you my tough guy," wrote Sushmita Sen

"My strength," Rohman captioned the video

"How symbolic is this posture," wrote Sushmita Sen

We just can't seem to get enough of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's social media PDA. Mushy posts aside, the couple frequently share videos from their work-out sessions together. On Wednesday night, Sushmita and Rohman shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles. In the video, Rohman can be seen balancing Sushmita on his thighs as she practices a few stretching routines. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile Sushmita Sen wrote: "I love you my tough guy Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture! I love you guys."

Meanwhile, Rohman Shawl posted the same video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "My strength." Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, Sushmita shared a video from the entire family's workout session on her YouTube account. In the video, Sushmita, her daughters and Rohman could be seen doing Pilates and working out with gymnastic rings in the video, turn wise. Sharing the video on YouTube, Sushmita wrote: "Discipline I love, courage, of course. But also, the gymnastic rings. Discovering it as late as my 42nd birthday, the first set being a gift from my trainer, Nupur Shikhare. A gift that looked near impossible to enjoy at first glance and now, they are a part of me."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.