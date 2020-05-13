Sonam Kapoor's Shout Out To Beauty Pageant Queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Others. See Pic

Sonam Kapoor re-shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: retrobollywood)

How nice to see beauty pageant queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Yukta Mookhey and Diana Hayden in one frame! All thanks to Sonam Kapoor, we got hold of one such picture on Tuesday. The actress gave a huge shout out to the divas on Instagram as she re-shared a picture, originally posted by a page dedicated to throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities, on her Instagram story. The photo featured Sushmita Sen (who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994), Priyanka Chopra (who won the Miss World title in 2000), Lara Dutta (who won the Miss Universe crown in 2000), Yukta Mookhey (who was crowned Miss World in 1999), Dia Mirza (who won the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000), Diana Hayden (who fetched the Miss World title in 1997) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (who was crowned Miss World in 1994) happily posing for the camera.

All of them can be seen proudly wearing their crowns and sashes and smiling with all their hearts. Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "They don't make them like this anymore."

Sushmita Sen created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time in 1994. Six years later, Lara Dutta became the second Indian contestant to win the pageant. She was crowned Miss Universe on May 12. 20 years ago, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza also made the nation proud by winning the prominent beauty pageants Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific, respectively. Priyanka Chopra was just 18 when she won the Miss World title.

Reita Faria was the first Indian or should we say the first Asian to win the Miss World title in 1966. 28 years later, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World, followed by Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar.