Trending: Pics From Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen's Honeymoon With Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen with his wife Charu Asopa in Switzerland.

Highlights Rajeev Sen married Charu Asopa in June this year Rajeev is a model while Charu is a television actress The Internet loves their honeymoon pictures

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev, who married television actress Charu Asopa earlier this year, shared pictures from their honeymoon with his fans on social media. Rajeev and Charu are having the time of their lives in Switzerland and loved-up pictures from their tour are just fabulous. "My queen of diamonds forever," Rajeev captioned one of the many posts, in which he chronicled his honeymoon. Rajeev's Instafam showered their love and blessings in the comments thread. "Pure and positive vibe you both have," wrote a fan of the couple while another added, "(You guys) Look cute together."

Here are romantic pictures from Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's honeymoon:

Rajeev Sen married Charu Asopa in a civil ceremony on June 10 and the following weekend the couple hosted a three-day wedding extravaganza in Goa for their respective families and close friends. Sushmita Sen along with her parents Shubra and Shubeer Sen, daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawal attended the wedding gala in Goa.

In Goa, the couple hosted an engagement ceremony, a sangeet function and they ended the festivities with a traditional Bengali wedding.

Here are highlights from their Goa wedding:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were dating for almost a year before they got married. Rajeev Sen is a model whereas Charu Asopa is a television actress, who is best-known for her roles in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. She has also featured in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Karn Sangini - her last small screen appearance.

