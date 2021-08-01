Trending: Emraan Hashmi's Ripped Biceps In New Fitness Post

Emraan Hashmi shared this pic.(Image courtesy: therealemraan)

Highlights Emraan shared a new picture on Instagram

The picture is from his workout diaries

"Just another arms day" Emraan wrote

Actor Emraan Hashmi occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday, after he dropped a new picture from his training session. For those who don't know, Emraan is currently working on his physical transformation. The picture features the 42-year-old actor working out in his gym. Emraan Hashmi can be seen dressed in black as he performs an arm exercise with a dumbbell in his hand. The show stealer of the picture is Emraan Hashmi's ripped biceps. The picture proves that Emraan Hashmi is now closer to the ideal physique that he is aiming for. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Emraan Hashmi wrote: "Just another arms day." The Internet is obsessed with Emraan Hashmi's new picture which prompted a barrage of comments on the actor's post.

Emraan's fans are of the view that the actor is training for the sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai, in which he is set to play the role of the antagonist against Salman Khan. "When u r waiting 4 tiger 3 movie not for salman khan but for u," a fan wrote in the comments section of the post. "Tiger tiger tiger," another fan wrote in the comment. Most other fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's aforementioned post here:

Last month, Emraan sent the Internet into a tizzy as he gave us a glimpse of what he termed as the "beginning" of his transformation. The picture feature Emraan Hashmi posing shirtless in front of a mirror as he shows off his well-defined abs.

Check out the picture here:

Emraan was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. Besides sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai, he will also be seen in supernatural drama Ezra. Emraan's Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan is waiting for a release.