This Eid Is Different For Emraan Hashmi. Because, 'Diet'

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently trended on social media for his epic physical transformation, celebrated Eid-al-Adha and extended greetings to all his fans on social media. However, this time, the actor's Eid celebrations look a little different, all thanks to his dedication towards fitness. As Emraan Hashmi wished "Eid Mubarak" to his Instafam today, he dropped a picture of the scrumptious looking spread that was prepared for the festival at his house. Going by the pictures, we can say that the feast consisted of some kebabs, biryani and seviyan, which the 42-year-old actor couldn't savour. "Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (what's left of the Eid food that I couldn't eat)," Emraan wrote in the caption of the post. He also shared the reason behind him not being able to enjoy the food with his hashtags: "#diet #gym."

Emraan Hashmi's post received scores of comments from his fans. Among others, actor Vishal Malhotra commented on the post and asked Emraan to send the food to him if he can't have it. "So, send it to me then," Vishal wrote in the comments section of the post.

As mentioned above, Emraan has been working on his physique for quite some time now. Last week, he gave us a glimpse of the "beginning" of his transformation. He dropped a shirtless picture of himself that features his very well-defined abs. "Only just the beginning," Emraan wrote in the caption of the post. The picture trended on social media all day and prompted a barrage of comments from his fans. Most of his followers are of the view that Emraan is working on his physique as a part of the preparations for the sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai. He will be seen co-starring with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film.

Emraan was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. Besides sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai, he will also be seen in supernatural drama Ezra. He will also be seen in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.