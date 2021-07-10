Emraan Hashmi's Epic Transformation Is 'Only Just The Beginning'. See Pic

Emraan Hashmi shared this photo (courtesy therealemraan)

Hello there, Emraan Hashmi! Well, that's some inspirational transformation indeed. While for some, the weekend is synonymous with chilling, it means something very different for actor Emraan Hashmi. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor checked in on Instagram with a stunning glimpse of his physical transformation. In the caption, Emraan Hashmi hinted that this is just the initial phase of his transformation and that he has a long way to go. "Only just the beginning," he wrote, tagging his trainers. In the bare-bodied photo, Emraan Hasmi's chiseled abs steal the show, prompting a barrage of comments from his followers.

Emraan Hashmi's fans on Instagram are of the opinion that his transformation is actually prep for the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel, in which he co-stars with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and plays the villain. Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's Saturday motivation post here:

Meanwhile, we think it's safe to say that if Emraan Hashmi is missing a few abs, that's because of his love for butter chicken. Here's what he had shared last year: "Chaar abs a gaye, do aane baaki hai, butter chicken nahi khaya hota toh woh bhi dikh jaate (Four abs are visible, two are yet to come. If I hadn't had butter chicken, those also would have come)."

Apart from Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi also has a list of upcoming movies on his line-up. Emraan Hashmi co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre. He will also be seen in supernatural horror film Ezra. Emraan Hashmi was last seen in crime drama Mumbai Saga, which released earlier this year.