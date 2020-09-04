Trending: BTS Pics Of Akshay Kumar From The Sets of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar photographed shooting for Bell Bottom. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar flew to UK last month

The actor is currently shooting in Glasgow

Fan clubs shared pictures from the film's shooting on social media

Akshay Kumar is back at work and how. The 52-year-old actor occupied a top spot on Friday's list of trends after BTS pictures from the Glasgow shoot of his filmBell Bottom surfaced on social media. The pictures have been shared by the actor's fans clubs (there are so many) and are spreading like wildfire on social media. Akshay Kumar can be seen dressed in two different outfits in the pictures. In the first one, he can be seen wearing a grey jacket, a checked pullover and a pair of trousers. The second outfit is a navy blue blazer and brown trousers. Akshay can be seen with a moustache and sunglasses in both the pictures and his swag is just off the charts.

Here are the pictures:

Akshay Kumar, along with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna and their kids Aarav and Nitara, left for UK last month, where the film is being shot. Bell Bottom is the first film to shoot at an international location since productions were stopped because of the lockdown. Last month, the actor shared a clip, in which he could be seen wearing a mask and holding the film's clapboard, and he wrote: "Lights, camera, mask on and action. Following all the new norms and filming on for Bell Bottom It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Akshay Kumar shared his first look from the espionage drama, last year. He wrote: "Get ready to go back to the 80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride Bell Bottom." ICYMI, check it out here:

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and it will collaboratively be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.