Huma Qureshi Writes About 'Mandatory Testing And Quarantine' On The Sets Of Bell Bottom

Huma Qureshi in Scotland for Bell Bottom. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Highlights "Blessed to be working," wrote Huma Qureshi

Bell Bottom is scheduled for April 2021 release

The film also features Vaani Kapoor

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently filming Bell Bottom in Scotland, shared a picture from one of the shooting locations and said that she's "grateful to be up and about after all the mandatory multiple testing and quarantine." From Huma's post, it appears that the team is taking stringent steps to ensure everyone on the sets remain safe during filming in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Posing on Ramsay Street in Edinburgh, Huma wrote, "Am I a Ramsay heroine or a Pooja Films (the production house backing Bell Bottom) one? So grateful to be up and about after all the mandatory multiple testing and quarantine. Blessed to be working. Seen here posing on a random street in Edinburgh." She added the hashtags #scotland #shoot #newnormal.

Bell Bottom also features Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, who are filming in Edinburgh with Huma Qureshi.

Here's Huma Qureshi's post:

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram through which he shared the 'new normal' on the sets. Akshay wrote, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for Bell Bottom. It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom arrived in the United Kingdom to shoot earlier this month. Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor and the film is slated for April 2021 release. Apart from Akshay, actor Aamir Khan travelled overseas for the filming of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir is shooting parts of the film in Turkey.