Bollywood's New Normal: What Film Sets And TV Shoots Look Like Now

Satish Kaushik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: satishkaushik2178)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Akshay Kumar is filming Bell Bottom in London

A lot of television shows have also resumed shoots

The show must go on, even in these dismal times. Unlockdown across the country has meant a return to work for several sectors, among them the film and TV industry. The COVID-19 pandemic halted production on several projects - also putting some ready-to-release films on hold and forcing others onto OTT platforms. The film and TV fraternity are now trickling back onto set and are having to adapt to an entirely new set of processes and protocols. In the words of actor Satish Kaushik, the sets now resemble something out of a "sci-fi film" - life imitating art in an ironic twist of fate.

There are any number of dystopian blockbusters with which to compare current working conditions, documented on social media by actors such as Amitabh Bachchan. Here's a roundup of the new normal for film and TV stars.

Amitabh Bachchan, currently busy shooting the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared a picture of the "sea of blue" on set - PPE kits and masks are de rigeur.

Akshay Kumar, who is filming Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in London, shared the amended "lights, camera, action" instruction in a video. Lara Dutta posted from hair and makeup as did actor Satish Kaushik, who wrote: "Surrounded by make-up and hairstylist wearing PPE kits, this looks like a shot from a sci-fi film."

For Shilpa Shetty, it was "surreal" to be back at work while Preity Zinta experienced "mixed emotions" when she resumed shooting after staying home for six months.

A lot of television shows such as Naagin 4, Pavitra Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhakarwadi, RadhKrishn, Santoshi Maa and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai have resumed shoots by adapting to the new normal post the lockdown. Among the TV celebrities who have shared photos from their sets are Parth Samthaan, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and many others.

In May, the government of Maharashtra allowed resumption of shootings for films and television shows while issuing a list of directives to be followed during shooting activities. The guidelines require the cast and crew to regularly sanitize their hands, wear masks and gloves and follow social distancing norms.