'Felt Surreal': Shilpa Shetty On Returning To Work After 5 Months

Shilpa Shetty is back at work after "a 5-month hiatus." The actress, 45, shared a video of herself on Friday and wrote that it "felt surreal" to return to work. In the clip, the actress can be seen getting ready for a Ganesh Chaturthi-special shoot. She dedicated the "act for Ganesh Chaturthi" to frontline workers who have been "working relentlessly to help curb the situation and restore normalcy" during the coronavirus pandemic. The video also features make-up artistes wearing PPE kits and helping Shilpa Shetty get ready for the shoot. The actress can also be seen wearing a face-mask and gloves in the clip. In her post, the actress also said that "all the necessary precautions were taken" during the shoot.

She wrote: "Getting back to work #NewNormal. The best way to make peace with any situation is to gradually adapt to the changes. So, after a 5-month hiatus, I shot for something special, an act for Ganesh Chaturthi as a humble dedication to all our frontline warriors. I wanted to do something special in my own way for the ones who have been working relentlessly to help curb the situation and restore normalcy with their best foot forward. So, all the necessary precautions were taken and all the guidelines met by the small team who made it happen."

"But, gotta say, I can't even begin to express how overwhelming it was to get back to it all - felt surreal. I sincerely hope and pray that our Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesh removes all the negativity, fear, and toxicity surrounding us. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. We owe it to all the brave warriors, who have put their lives on line for us," added Shilpa Shetty.

On Thursday, the actress, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great zest and zeal every year, was pictured exiting a workshop in Mumbai with a Ganpati idol in her hands. She was wearing a pink salwar kameez, which she accessorised with a mask and gloves.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.