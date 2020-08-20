Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Brings Bappa Home. Pic Here

Shilpa Shetty with Ganpati in Mumbai (courtesy PTI)

Highlights Shilpa was pictured with a Ganpati idol on Thursday

Shilpa wore a face mask and gloves

This year marks Shilpa's daughter's first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has fabulous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations every year, was spotted at an idol workshop on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. As Ganesh Chaturthi is getting nearer, celebs are prepping up to celebrate festival with coronavirus precautions and Shilpa was one such celeb to begin festival preparations. On Thursday, Shilpa made a trip to Santosh Kambli workshop in South Mumbai's Chinchpokli to bring Ganpati home. Shilpa was photographed exiting the workshop with a Ganpati idol. Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, Shilpa accessorised with gloves and a face-mask, as necessary precautionary measures while stepping out of the house.

Here's Shilpa Shetty with Ganpati photographed in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty with Ganpati (Image Courtesy PTI)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home this year will be extra special as this will mark their daughter's first Ganpati darshan. Shilpa and Raj welcomed baby daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February. On her daughter's six-month-birthday, which coincided with Independence Day, Shilpa shared this adorable note. "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns six-months-old today. She's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being 'independent' already. Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel."

Shilpa and Raj are also parents to a son named Viaan:

Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.