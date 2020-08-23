ICYMI: Updates On Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh's '83

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. (courtesy: RelianceEnt )

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh, will be releasing in theatres only. The makers of both the films, Reliance Entertainment, in its latest tweet, revealed that contrary to the rumours that are doing the rounds on social media, both the films will have theatrical releases. Earlier, there were rumours that both the films will be releasing on OTT platforms. "We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and '83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively," read the statement released by Reliance Entertainment on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi, which was earlier slated to open in theatres on March 27, is now scheduled to release on Diwali. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Other than Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Ranveer Singh (who played a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (who starred in the cop series Singham ). In the upcoming film, Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in Simmba.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's '83, which was scheduled to release on April 10 this year, will now hit the theatres on Christmas. The film, directed by Kabir Khan showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Addinath M Kothare, Sahil Khattar and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.