Trending: BTS Pic Of Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan From The Sets Of Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan with Varun and David Dhawan.(courtesy fantasy.sara)

Highlights David Dhawan is directing the film

He also helmed the original film

'Coolie No 1' is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name

It's never a dull day on the sets of Coolie No 1 and this throwback picture of the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and the film's director David Dhawan reveals why. The aforementioned picture was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Sara and Varun (there are so many) and is spreading like wild fire on social media. In the picture, both Varun and Sara can be seen dressed in quirky outfits as they hold hands and Varun's father and the film's director David Dhawan smiles away. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing Varun Dhawan's love interest.

On Sara's 25th birthday last week, Varun shared a boomerang video from the sets of the film, in which Varun adorably showers Sara with kisses. He wrote: "Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan. You light up all our lives," adding "Stay PG-13 but number 1 in Raju's heart."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On Sara's birthday last year, the first look from the film was shared on social media. Sharing the poster on social media, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Heroine tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya!."

Coolie No 1 is being directed by Varun Dhawan's filmmaker father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The original rendition featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film clocked 25 years recently. This is Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's first project together.