25 Years Of Coolie No 1: Karisma Kapoor Couldn't Help But Laugh At An Outfit She Wore In The Film

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in Coolie No 1. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Coolie No 1 clocked 25 years on Tuesday

"Those fun times will live on forever," wrote Karisma Kapoor

The remake of the film will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

AsCoolie No 1 clocked 25 years on Tuesday, the film's lead actress Karisma Kapoor and the lead actor Govinda shared special posts on their respective Instagram profiles to celebrate the occasion. Karisma Kapoor shared a motion poster of the film and she couldn't help but laugh at the outfit she wore in it. In the poster featuring Govinda and Karisma, the actress can be seen dressed in a striped shirt, a pair of white trousers and a cap. Sharing the poster of the film, Karisma wrote: "My outfit in this pic though," adding a couple of LOL emojis. She also wrote: "Those fun times will live on forever. One of the closest films to my heart , the beginning of our No 1 series. Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1. Thank you Govinda, David Dhawan , Vashu Bhagnani for this beautiful journey."

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Govinda shared the same poster on his Instagram handle and he wrote a dialogue from the film: "Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann kare aa jana, Raju mera naam hai ... Aur pyar se log mujhe bulate hain ... Coolie No 1."

Besides Coolie No 1, Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan worked together in films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No 1 and Biwi No 1.

A remake of the 1995 film is being made with the same name. The remake features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan and it being directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film. Coolie No 1 resonates with today's generation through its popular songs like Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana among others.