Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Poster, Complete With Mask

Varun Dhawan, on Thursday, Instagrammed a poster of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, but with a coronavirus twist. In the poster, Varun Dhawan, sporting a white cap, can be seen wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The picture also has the name of the film written on it. Varun Dhawan added the hashtag #CoolieNo1 to his post. Within minutes, his poster was flooded with comments from his friends. Sara Ali Khan, who stars with Varun in the film, shared the picture on her Instagram stories and added a mask GIF. Designer Manish Malhotra reacted to Varun's picture with a thumbs-up emoji, while Divya Dutta wrote, "Good luck, Varun. Looks super." Take a look:

Directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film with the same name. The previous version of the film, also helmed by David Dhawan, starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Varun Dhawan has been actively spreading awareness regarding coronavirus on his social media profiles. A few days back, Varun shared a few pictures from 1920 when the world was fighting the Spanish flu, and they had a striking similarity with the situation that the world is currently undergoing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "1920 and 2020. The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors, police force and frontline warriors." He also shared the United Nation's data that stated that India's population is 17.7 percent of the total world population, and wrote, "We all have to take responsibility." Read his post here:

Earlier, Varun shared a statement on Instagram and pledged to provide meals to medical professionals and the underprivileged people. "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home at this time of crisis. And so, this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs," read an excerpt of his post.

Coming back to Coolie No 1. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shooting of their upcoming film in Goa, a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.