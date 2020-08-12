'Stay PG-13': Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Wish From Varun Dhawan Has A Coolie No 1 Twist

Varun and Sara in a still from Instagram video (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights 'Coolie No 1' was supposed to release in May

It was postponed because of the lockdown

"You light up all our lives," Varun wrote for Sara

On Sara Ali Khan's birthday, a very filmy wish arrived from her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. "Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan," he captioned a boomerang video from the sets of Coolie No 1, in which Varun adorably showers Sara with kisses. Varun dedicated a message to his happy-go-lucky co-star and said: "You light up all our lives." Now comes the Bollywood tadka with a Coolie No 1 twist. "Stay PG-13 but number 1 in Raju's heart," wrote Varun, referring to his character Raju in the movie. Sara plays his love interest in Coolie No 1. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's quirky birthday post for Sara here:

The shoot of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's film Coolie No 1 wrapped in March, just days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May 1 but was postponed because of the lockdown.

During their shoot days and even after the film was wrapped, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan often trended for their ROFL Instagram exchanges. After the film's wrap, Sara wrote this for Varun: "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you, Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly."

Coolie No 1 is a renewed version of David Dhawan's original film, which released in 1995. In the new film, David Dhawan cast his son Varun in the role originally played by Govinda while Sara has stepped into Karisma Kapoor's shoes.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is on a birthday vacation in Goa with her brother Irbrahim and mom Amrita Singh.