On Sara Ali Khan's Birthday, She Dedicates A Mommy-Special Post To Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who is celebrating her 25th birthday on August 12, shared a mom-appreciation post on Wednesday. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Describing mom Amrita's "quarter century" as a mother, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Quarter century ho gayi! From being a pup mommy to a human mommy. Love you, Maa." Aww, isn't she just the cutest? For her post, Sara delved into her throwback archives and dug out two photos of Amrita Singh from years ago, in which she features with her furry friends. Here's Sara Ali Khan's mommy-special post for Amrita Singh:

Sara's Instagram is filled with posts dedicated to Amrita Singh and here are just a few:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday in Goa, where she has been chilling from before her birthday. Sara is in the company of her mom and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, with whom she often embarks on adventures around Goa and shares ROFL posts.

On her 25th birthday, Sara Ali Khan has been showered by best wishes from Kareena Kapoor (married to Saif Ali Khan), aunt Soha Ali Khan and co-star Varun Dhawan, among others. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, after which she starred in Simmba. Sara's third Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine's Day this year, also starring Kartik Aaryan, who she was rumoured to be dating. Sara is now looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, in which she has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan.