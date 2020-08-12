At Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations, Balloons, Cakes And A Unicorn

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday today. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara celebrated her birthday in the company of her brother

Sara celebrated her birthday away from the city

She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with her family at an idyllic getaway away, the pictures of which she shared on her Instagram story. At midnight, Sara Ali Khan's birthday celebrations began with balloons, champagne and of course, cake. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan, dressed in pyjamas, posed with the many balloons put up for decoration as a bottle of champagne stood waiting. In another picture, she changed into a pinstripe romper and posed in another corner of the house, which had a unicorn birthday banner in the backdrop. And then, Sara Ali Khan also shared a picture of her two very delicious looking birthday cakes - one of which was arranged by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (It read, "Happy birthday, Appa Jaan")

Take a look at the pictures:

Sara Ali Khan has been posting enviable pictures from her getaway, which also featured her brother. Sara shared pictures and videos of herself swimming in the pool of the villa she's staying in and she shared snippets from the adventures she went on with Ibrahim. In one of her recent posts, she shared a video of herself and Ibrahim racing their bicycles on a rainy windy day.

Here are snippets from Sara and Ibrahim's getaway:

Sara Ali Khan debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with two back-to-back hits Kedarnath and Simmba. She then made Love Aaj Kal with director Imtiaz Ali and she is now looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

She also has Atrangi Re in the pipeline.