Nothing To See Here, Just Another Video From Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's Idyllic Getaway

Sara Ali Khan is apparently in Goa. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan)

Highlights Sara has been sharing videos and pictures from her envious getaway

"Gone with the wind," Sara captioned her latest post

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan shared another video from her dreamy getaway with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram on Monday. In the video, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen racing on their bicycles on a rainy windy day - the result of which was quite funny. "Gone with the wind," Sara captioned the post referencing the baseball cap which she lost on her windy ride. Clearly, there's not a dull moment with Sara and Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan has been sharing enviable videos and pictures from her getaway on social media and this is the latest addition. Take a look:

On Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan shared a funny video of herself and Ibrahim goofing around in the pool and wrote, "When he says he's always got my back...he doesn't mean it." Last week, she shared another set of pictures from their outing in a post, which she captioned: "Post Rakhi bonding vibe... To match with me I had to bribe... My younger brother - begged him to join my tribe... But his day out was fun - he says 'I can't describe'... To see more please like share and subscribe."

Here are snippets from Sara and Ibrahim's getaway:

Sara and Ibrahim are children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 film Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput followed by Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

Her work-in-progress projects are Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.