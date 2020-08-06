Sara Ali Khan 'Begged' And 'Bribed' Brother Ibrahim To Go On This Adventure. Pics Are Wow

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim (courtesy iakpataudi)

Sara Ali Khan, who has several names for brother Ibrahim (one of them being Iggy Potter, embarked on a bicycle tour around rain soaked Mumbai with him and had the best day ever. Sara being Sara had to share photos of her latest adventure on Instagram, churning out yet another poem as the caption. Looks like Sara had to "bribe" Ibrahim to join her on the bicycle trip but it turned out a super fun day for both. "Post Rakhi bonding vibe... To match with me I had to bribe... My younger brother - begged him to join my tribe... But his day out was fun - he says 'I can't describe'... To see more please like share and subscribe." Sara and Ibrahim are indeed "#twinning" and "#winning", like she said.

Sara Ali Khan can get photoshoots done anywhere and everywhere and hence she took a break from cycling to get these photos clicked. She actually climbed on brother Ibrahim's shoulders. LOL.

Sara Ali Khan loves the rain, the pool and her unicorn float a bit too much. So, when it started raining with Sara in the pool, she hugged her unicorn and got a little photoshoot done. So cute. Oh, and how can you miss Sara's poem? "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form... Weather will change, rain will transform... We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform."

On Raksha Bandhan, Sara shared a typically Sara post for Ibrahim - describing him as someone "who's always got her back" or not. This video will make you ROFL.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's second Love Aaj Kal film, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara's next film is Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.