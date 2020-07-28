No Points For Guessing Who Sara Ali Khan's 'Everyday Inspiration' Is

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is a poet and loves rhyming hashtags - head to her latest post about mom Amrita Singh for proof. Sara, who participated in Instagram's viral challenge and posted a black and white photo of herself. Then Sara also made Amrita Singh take part in it by posting a priceless throwback of her mother, describing her as Sara's "everyday inspiration." Sara's caption, accompanying Amrita Singh's black and white photo, is actually a bunch of interesting hashtags: "#everydayinspiration #TrueTradition... #StrengthSuggestion... #DailyDestination... #BestVacation... #AfterGestation." LOL. Sara was born to actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple are also parents to a son named Ibrahim.

Here, take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post for her mother:

Here's the stunning shot the Sara Ali Khan zeroed in for her Instagram challenge entry:

Sara recently shared this throwback memory from Holi celebrations, featuring pint-sized versions of herself and brother Ibrahim along with Amrita Singh. This too came with a rhyming caption: "Mother, daughter- Iggy Potter. Riot of colours with water slaughter. Mommy so young I almost forgot her. Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her. But it was healthy fun with no totter. After all she's mother dearest - the OG fautor."

Sara's feed is filled with endearing mom appreciation posts for Amrita Singh. Here, take a look.

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan had revealed that her driver tested positive for COVID-19. She, her family members and domestic staff tested negative. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's second Love Aaj Kal film, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara's next film is Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.