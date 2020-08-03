Raksha Bandhan 2020: A Very Sara Ali Khan Post For Ibrahim; Taimur And Inaaya's 'Pout' Moment

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim (courtesy iakpataudi)

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim are such a fun duo, no really! On Raksha Bandhan, Sara had to post a quirky Rakhi greeting for her brother, sharing just a glimpse of the sibling bond that they share. "When he says he's always got my back... he doesn't mean it. Happy Rakhi to all," Sara captioned an ROFL video, in which Ibrahim can be seen teasing Sara. The video show Ibrahim annoying Sara in the pool - Ibrahim successfully manages to tumble over Sara's unicorn float, prompting her to say: "Crazy guy." But having a sibling like Ibrahim is "worth every dime," Sara wrote in her caption. Take a look at her video here:

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan got married to Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and the couple are parents to a son named Taimur, who also got an adorable Rakhi wish from Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya. Taimur and Inaaya featured in the cutest sibling duo photo ever on Soha's Instagram. Kareena, known for her superb pout skills, re-shared Soha Ali Khan's photo with this caption: "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout."

Meanwhile, Taimur was also spotted at this Kapoors' lunch on Raksha Bandhan with the likes of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Agastya Nanda and others in attendance. The lunch was also attended by Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Aadar Jain's rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

