Raksha Bandhan 2020: A Sister-Special Rakhi For Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday

Highlights
- Malaika cheered for Amrita Arora in a post
- Taapsee celebrated Rakhi with her sister Shagun
- Kriti shared pics from her Rakhi celebrations with sister Nupur
On Raksha Bandhan, while social media is flooded with celebs wishing their brothers, a bunch of stars also celebrated their sisters, setting major sibling goals - actresses Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon are among those celebs. On the morning of Rakhi, Malaika dedicated a heart-warming note to her sister Amrita Arora and wrote and described her as the coolest sister and a protective brother combined into one perfect sibling: "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect each other fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost."
Taapsee Pannu, who had earlier shared a post about "forcing" her sisters to tie her Rakhis, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Shagun: "Coz raksha toh hum bhi ek doosre ki karte hi hai," she wrote along with a selfie.
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon tied each other Rakhis and also exchanged adorable Rakhi-special greetings on Instagram. "Never missed having a brother. Because I knew I got my best friend for life. I knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments and annoy me in seconds too," wrote Kriti while Nupur added: "To the sister who has protected me more than any brother could ever have."
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday dug out an old video from when her sister Rysa was just a newborn baby. She paired it along with a video from recent times and wrote: "I'll always protect you as long as you let me give you kisses. Happy Rakhi, little Rys pudding."
On Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi-special posts have also poured in from the likes of Shweta Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others.
Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters out there!