When Taapsee Pannu Forced Her Siblings To Tie Her A Rakhi

Wanna know "the perks of being the eldest sibling?" Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest post on Instagram. The actress, on Wednesday, continued her throwback game and posted an old picture of herself and her siblings Shagun and Evania from the day she "forced" the duo to tie her rakhis. However, Taapsee also justified why she gave the Raksha Bandhan tradition a twist, in her post. She also revealed the "perks of being the eldest sibling." She wrote: "The day I forced these two to tie me rakhi cause after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na. The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush and cuddle."

Reacting to Taapsee's post, her sister Shagun dropped an ROFL comment and asked the actress to stop posting "ugly pictures" of her. "Please stop posting my ugly pictures," commented Shagun. Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu has been posting one throwback at a time during the quarantine. From pictures from the sets of her films to priceless memories from her childhood, her "quarantine posts" include all. Take a look:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has worked in several critically acclaimed films such as Pink, Badla, Baby, Saand Ki Aankh and Naam Shabana. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also starred Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah. The upcoming projects from Taapsee Pannu's kitty include Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.