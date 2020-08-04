Raksha Bandhan 2020: More Pics From Inaaya And Taimur's Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

A day after Raksha Bandhan, Soha Ali Khan shared a fresh new set of pictures from little Inaaya and Taimur's Rakhi celebrations. Inaaya is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu while Taimur is the son of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor. In the new Raksha Bandhan album, Inaaya can be seen tying a rakhi to Taimur (with a little help from Saif Ali Khan) and applying tilak on his forehead. The duo look adorable twinning in white outfits. One of the pictures also features Soha - she looks pretty in a red kurti. Sharing the photos, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Happy Raksha Bandhan. #timandinni."

On Raksha Bandhan, Soha Ali Khan shared a beyond adorable picture of Inaaya and Taimur posing for the camera. She also posted a few more picture of Inaaya celebrating Rakhi with her caretakers. "When I told Inaaya about the bonds of rakhi and the promise of protection, she said I have to tie a rakhi to Shobha didi because she protects and takes care of me every day," Soha captioned one of the posts while sharing another, she wrote: "On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni."

Little Taimur was also spotted at the Kapoors' family lunch on Monday. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, her kids Ranbir and Riddhima, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda and Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain, were also present at the get-together.

