Nothing Messes With Sara Ali Khan's Pool Time, Not Even The Rain

Water baby Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram profile and accompanied them with a poetic caption. The 24-year-old actress wrote about the changing times and heralding the rainy season. She captioned the post: "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form. Weather will change, rain will transform, we will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform." In the pictures, Sara, dressed in a yellow bikini, can be seen having a great time in the swimming pool. Sara's Instafam flooded her post with heart emoticons.

The swimming pool appears to be Sara Ali Khan's new favourite spot at her Mumbai residence. The Simmba actress posted a video along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from the pool on Raksha Bandhan and she wrote in her post: "When he says he's always got my back...He doesn't mean it. Happy Rakhi to all brothers and sisters. #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime."

On her Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan shared a combined Eid and Friendship Day greeting in a post featuring her mother and actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Eid Mubarak and Happy Friendship Day and yes we miss Peshawari," she wrote.

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father is now married to Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.