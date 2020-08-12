Sara Ali Khan Loves Pizza And Kareena Kapoor Knows Just How Much. See Birthday Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (Courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy, happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan. May you be surrounded by pizza and unicorns on your special day. Sara, who is celebrating her 25th birthday in Goa, received a birthday greeting from actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. On Sara's birthday, Kareena dug out a throwback photo from the birthday girl's childhood album, in which Saif and baby Sara feature in an adorable father-daughter moment. Baby Sara can be seen feeding Saif what perhaps appears to be pizza. "Happy birthday, beautiful. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug," Kareena wrote in her birthday greeting to Sara.

Here, take a look at Kareena's birthday post for Sara:

Earlier this year, Sara joined Kareena on her talk show What Women Want and talked about battling Polycystic Ovarian Disease or (PCOD) as a teenager and her weight loss journey. Talking about Sara as a teenager, Kareena had told her: "Yeah, but I miss that! Because you are not eating pizzas and you are not doing all of that. Now, you are just really boring." This was Sara's cheeky reply: "But now I can maybe earn enough money to buy the pizza. How about that?"

Meanwhile, Sara also received a birthday greeting from her aunt Soha Ali Khan, who wrote: "Happy birthday Sara! May you continue to shine always. Much love."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and has Coolie No 1 in her line-up. She is currently holidaying with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa.