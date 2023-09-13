To Yug, 13 Today, Birthday Wishes From Mom Kajol And Dad Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay with Yug. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn handpicked the best set of pictures to wish their son Yug on his 13th birthday, on Wednesday. Kajol shared a selfie with Yug on her Instagram profile and she wrote in her caption, "Happy, happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in your life. It's momentous for the both of us...You because you become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child." The actress signed off the post with these words, "Love you to bits and pieces."

Kajol shared this post for son Yug:

Yug's dad Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself and his son along with an adorable caption that read, "He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (grow up a little slowly my son)."

This is what Ajay Devgn posted for his son:

Meanwhile, Yug's aunt Tanishaa Mukerji shared a special video for him. It had throwback photos and video clippings of the birthday boy. She captioned her post, "Happy birthday my jaan! Yuggy! You are my child of the sky! Happy 13th birthday my beautiful angel boy! Keep shinning."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Maidan and Singham Again. He also has untitled film with R Madhavan and Jyotika. He was last seen in Bholaa with Tabu.