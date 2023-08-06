Inside Kajol's 49th Birthday Bash With Husband Ajay Devgn, Mom Tanuja And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shillpakatariasingh)

My Name Is Khan star Kajol rang in her 49th birthday in presence of her friends and family. A day after her birthday, actor and Kajol's friend Shillpa Kataria Singh shared some inside pictures and videos from the birthday bash on her Instagram feed. In the series of pictures and videos shared we can Kajol posing with Shilpa. The actor is dressed in a white shirt and looks absolutely stunning. In a video, we can see her cutting a cake alongside actor Vatsal Sheth, who also shared his birthday with her. In the background, we can see Tanuja, Ajay Devgn's mother, Veena Devgan and Ishita Dutta, among others.

For the unversed, Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn worked with Vatsal Sheth's wife Ishita Dutta in the Drishyam series.

Take a look at the post here:

In another clip, Kajol was seen greeting her fans outside her home with folded hands, a bright smile and a "thank you."

See the video below:

Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's post for his wife is all heart. He captioned the post, "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday." He posted a video, in which a voiceover asks questions about which of them is more patient, who is a better cook, who is a better communicator, and lastly, who is nicer to strangers. All the answers are common - Kajol it is. Cute, na?

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance).