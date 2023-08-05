Ajay Devgn's Birthday Post For Wife Kajol Is Love, Actually

Kajol with Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

As Kajol celebrates her 49th birthday on Saturday, her family, friends and fans wished her on social media. However, one post that has our heart is the one posted by Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn. He captioned the post, "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday." He posted a video, in which a voiceover asks questions about which of them is more patient, who is a better cook, who is a better communicator, and lastly, who is nicer to strangers. All the answers are common - Kajol it is. Cute, na?

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Meanwhile, Kajol's sister Tanishaa wished her by posting a picture of herself with the birthday girl Kajol and mom Tanuja. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my beautiful one! May you always shine that light of yours that brightens the world! Love you."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). The film was directed by Revathy and it released last year. Kajol is best-known for performances in hits as well critically acclaimed films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, to name a few.