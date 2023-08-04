Weekend Binge: Celebrate Kajol's Birthday With These 5 Iconic Films

Kajol in a scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Courtesy: YouTube)

In the world of Bollywood, Kajol is a name that needs no introduction. The actress, who began her journey at the age of 17, has made a mark for herself as one of the most versatile performers in the country. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Kajol has won the hearts of millions with her captivating performances, infectious energy, and sheer range of characters. The actress, who celebrates her 49th birthday on August 5, made her debut in a web series this year, proving that she is always ready to experiment and embrace change. On her birthday, we recommend revisiting some of Kajol's best films that are an absolute delight to watch. To make your job easier, we have curated a list of five such films that you can stream online.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is often cited by fans as one of the greatest romantic films in Bollywood history and one of Kajol's most successful films ever. The film features her opposite frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol's portrayal of Simran, a headstrong yet lovable young woman, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Raj, made this film an eternal favourite for audiences and their chemistry is the stuff of legends.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Prime Video

Another Kajol-SRK film, this romantic drama had Kajol playing Anjali, a free-spirited woman who falls hopelessly in love. The humour, chemistry and songs – there is much to love about this film.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth - Zee5

This is one thriller that is bound to leave you impressed by Kajol's range as an actor. There is mystery, lies and deceit in ample proportions and this film is perfect to watch with friends and family.

Baazigar - Prime Video

Baazigar is another thriller that has Kajol in a strong role. She plays the role of Priya, a young woman who finds herself entangled in a web of deception orchestrated by a hidden enemy.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Prime Video

In this film, Kajol plays Anjali Sharma, a spirited woman from a humble background who dares to fall in love. Kajol is once again paired with Shah Rukh Khan, and the duo gives us many priceless moments. Needless to say, this film is a perfect watch for a family weekend.

Tell us your favourite Kajol performance from her celebrated body of work.