Ajay Devgn Shares New AI-Generated Pics Of Himself. The Internet's Verdict

Image was shared by Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Is there anything Ajay Devgn cannot do – we think not. The superstar has proved his mettle as an actor, producer and director over the years. If his body of work was not impressive enough, Ajay Devgn's AI-generated images have gone viral on social media. The actor has shared a series of images that feature him in various avatars. In the first of the images, the star is seen in a white shirt and brown pants with a statue of sorts in the background. He followed this up with an image of him dressed in a suit, posing next to a dog. The third photo has him dressed in a kimono. Sharing the images, Ajay Devgn said, “AI-chya gaavat. PS: Here's some crazy AI reimagining of myself by my team.”

Several fans pointed out that Ajay Devgn would make a great John Wick, in the comments section.

Check out the images here:

Recently, Ajay Devgn made headlines for his fun banter with his wife Kajol on Twitter. On Monday, Ajay shared a tweet that said, "Logon ka case lene mein, meri biwi se better koi nahi hai, yes or no [There is no one better than my wife in taking people's case, yes or no?]" To this, Kajol replied, "Lawyer hu na, case toh lena hi padega [I am a lawyer, I have to do so]."

For the unversed, Kajol plays a lawyer in her upcoming series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. The series is the Hindi adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a supernatural thriller. The film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, will also star R Madhavan and will be extensively shot in Mussoorie, Mumbai, and London. Taran Adarsh said, “R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn for a supernatural thriller…#R Madhavan will share screen space for the first time with Ajay Devgn in Panorama Studios' supernatural thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.”

The film will be jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa alongside Tabu.