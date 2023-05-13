Madhavan To Join Ajay Devgn's Supernatural Thriller

Details on Madhavan's next project. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

For all R Madhavan fans, we have some fantastic news in store. The actor is all set to share the screen space with Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller. The upcoming project will mark Ajay Devgn and Madhavan's first collaboration. The shooting will begin in the month of June. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will be extensively shot in Mussoorie, Mumbai, and London. Sharing the latest update on Instagram, he wrote, “R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn for a supernatural thriller…#R Madhavan will share screen space for the first time with Ajay Devgn in Panorama Studios' supernatural thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl.” He added, “The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.” The film will be jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Now, take a look at the update we are talking about:

Earlier, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of Ajay Devgn alongwith Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak on Instagram and said, “Ajay Devgn - Panorama - Vikas Bahl collaborate for a supernatural thriller…After the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and Panorama Studios reunite for a supernatural thriller, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.” The film is currently in the pre-production stage. Drishyam 2,which was a Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film of the same name, was much loved by fans and critics alike. The movie, a sequel to the murder mystery Drishyam, collected more than 200 crore at the box office. It was the third Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files last year. The Abhishek Pathak film was released on November 18.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa. Tabu was also part of the film.