To Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday, A Wish From Dad Anil Kapoor. It's OK To Cry

Anil Kapoor with Rhea Kapoor. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

As film producer Rhea Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday, her father and Hindi film veteran Anil Kapoor shared a special post for her. Anil Kapoor began the post with theses words, "On your special day, I find myself reflecting back on these past 6 months. What a rollercoaster ride this has been for you! Between the upcoming release of your film and those breathtaking looks you've been styling, I've seen firsthand how breathless and manic it's been for you. But let me tell you, nobody handles it all with as much grace and talent as you do."

Anil Kapoor added in his post, "As your dreams take flight and the world wises up to your brilliance, I just want to shower you with all my love and luck. I also hope you'll find time to take some much deserved rest and recharge your batteries."

Anil Kapoor signed off the post with these words, "You're on the brink of something truly magical, and I'm so proud to stand by your side through it all-cheering you on, supporting you, and just being here for you, no matter what. So, here's to you on your birthday, Beta! I love and admire you." Rhea Kapoor commented on Anil Kapoor's post, "I love you dad you'll make me cry."

Check out Anil Kapoor's post for Rhea here:

Rhea Kapoor's next project stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, titled Crew, is slated to release on March 29. Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor and actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar) and an entrepreneur. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Last year, she also produced the film Thank You For Coming. Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani in 2021.