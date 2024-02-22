Anil Kapoor After Big Animal Win: 'Dedicate This Award To Parents And Kids Doing Their Best Everywhere'

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilkapoor)

Anil Kapoor is a happy man. His performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has earned praise from various quarters. The actor has now also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Animal at the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024. Along with a bunch of images from the big night, Anil Kapoor has shared a note dedicating the award to parents and kids everywhere. For context, the film deals with a strained father-son relationship with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor playing the complex roles. In his caption, Anil Kapoor said: “A father and son relationship is never straightforward. It is the ultimate duel of love, pride and mentorship, all colliding in a messy loyalty, that despite whatever may happen, never fades. And that's what Ranbir and I had the chance to show in this film. On some level, parenting is just being a child pretending to have answers with some experience.”

“So, I dedicate this award to parents and kids doing their best everywhere. We may not always understand each other but let the love of family never die in the scars of the past we carry,” Anil Kapoor continued.

Thanking the team, the veteran actor added: “Special mention & thanks to our director @sandeepreddy.vanga, Writer @cowvala , Cinematographer #AmitRoy, @tseriesfilms and to the entire cast and crew for bringing this story to life!”

Replying to the post, director Siddharth Anand said: “Attaboy!!! It's the AK era!!” with heart and clap emojis.

During the promotion of the film, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he saw a lot of his late father Rishi Kapoor in Anil Kapoor. He said, “Thank you, Anil uncle, for doing this. I have shared a very warm relationship with him all these years. To play father-son relationship with him was very grateful. I see a lot of my father in him, because they come from similar generations, they have similar thinking patterns. While performing with him, there were a lot of sweet memories that I could recall. He promised me long back, when I was debuting with his daughter, Sonam Kapoor... He had said, 'Main kisi ka baap nahi banoonga, lekin jab tu film leke aayega main tera baap banoonga'.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.