Rhea Kapoor Slams Trade Analyst's 'Dangerous Hate Speech' Against Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor has criticised a trade journalist for "posting dangerous hate speech" and “spewing misogynistic rhetoric and encouraging violence” against her film as well as the co-producers. Thank You For Coming is directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film is headlined by Bhumi Pednekar. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. In an Instagram post, Rhea wrote, “I have never read trade websites nor have they ever informed me of the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called 'credible' trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers.”

She continued, “Admitting that he hasn't seen the film, he's angered by our message- Women's rejection of shame. Stating that these stories have no place in 'Hindi cinema', he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us. I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels. How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we're subscribing to it.”

Rhea Kapoor has also expressed her gratitude to fans for showering love on Thank You For Coming. The producer stated that the intent of the film was always “to reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are.”

“Inspite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are. I won't walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don't either. Thank you for coming,” she added.

“ICYMI Thank You For Coming is in Cinemas Now!” read the caption. Check it out here: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar commented: “Power to you all.” Rhea's Sonam Kapoor said, “Just a loser who is threatened by women. Go watch.”

Ekta Kapoor, who has co-produced Thank You For Coming with Rhea Kapoor, also spoke about the chick flick in a post on X (earlier called Twitter). Ekta Kapoor said that the film “doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bullshit gets sneezed out.”

She wrote, “Thank You For Coming is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner Rhea [Kapoor] that doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bullshit gets sneezed out !! There is only mad love for the film or impalpable anger!!”

Thank You For Coming was released in theatres on October 6.