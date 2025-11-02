To "One And Only" Shah Rukh Khan, Birthday Wishes From Manish Malhotra, Vaibhavi Merchant And Others

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today (November 2). On the special occasion, several celebrities took to social media to wish the actor on his 60th birthday.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also extended birthday greetings to Shah Rukh on social media. He wrote, "TheoneandOnly @iamsrk (sparkling heart and glowing star emojis)Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow (sparkling heart emoji).. , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always ... admiration and love always (sparkling heart emoji) (sic)."

Vaibhavi Merchant also penned a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @iamsrk. You are timeless.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a heartfelt wish for the superstar. Taking to Instagram, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic)."

Farah also shared two photos with Shah Rukh - in one, she is seen kissing him on the cheek, and in the other, the duo shares a warm hug.

Shah Rukh looked effortlessly stylish in a grey T-shirt paired with matching trousers and a white beanie, while Farah wore a pink top with black trousers.

The pictures appear to be from the actor's intimate birthday celebration with close friends and family at his Alibaug residence.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, which will mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.