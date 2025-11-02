Farah Khan's Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan On 60th Birthday Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

As Shah Rukh Khan marked his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a heartfelt wish for the superstar.

Taking to Instagram, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic)."

Farah also shared two photos with Shah Rukh - in one, she is seen kissing him on the cheek, and in the other, the duo shares a warm hug.

Both were dressed casually for the occasion.

Shah Rukh looked effortlessly stylish in a grey T-shirt paired with matching trousers and a white beanie, while Farah wore a pink top with black trousers.

The pictures appear to be from the actor's intimate birthday celebration with close friends and family at his Alibaug residence.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also extended birthday greetings to Shah Rukh on social media. He wrote, "TheoneandOnly @iamsrk (sparkling heart and glowing star emojis)Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow (sparkling heart emoji).. , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always ... admiration and love always (sparkling heart emoji) (sic)."

Vaibhavi Merchant also penned a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @iamsrk. You are timeless."

Additionally, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, took to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and posted a heartfelt wish for Shah Rukh.

“A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma. @iamsrk (sic),” the CM penned.

Work-wise, Shah Rukh will next be seen leading Siddharth Anand's "King". He will work with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in his next.