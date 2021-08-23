To Birthday Girl Gauahar Khan, With Love From Husband Zaid Darbar

Zaid Darbar with Gauahar Khan. (courtesy zaiddarbar)

Highlights Gauahar celebrates her 38th birthday

"This day will always be special," wrote Zaid

"Happiest birthday to this lovely person," he added

TV star Gauahar Khan, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, got the best birthday greeting from husband Zaid Darbar. He shared a few pictures with the birthday girl and wrote in his caption: "This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it's been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul. Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you. Happy Birthday to my jaanu again." Gauahar Khan, in the comments section of Zaid's post, wrote: "I love you. Thank you for making it the best every year."

See Zaid Darbar's post here:

Meanwhile, Gauahar shared pictures from her birthday festivities and wrote in her post: "Happy Birthday to me ... Alhamdulillah, truly grateful for the most beautiful year and looking forward to even better every year ahead ." She added, "Thank you to my family, friends, crazylot, colleagues, staff and my amazing husband for the best bringing in dinner ever ."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December last year in Mumbai, in the presence of their family members and a few friends. Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, was seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia this year. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.