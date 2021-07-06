Gauahar Khan Said Bye To Moscow With A Sunshine Smile

Gauahar Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

The worst day of any vacation is the last day. It's a gloomy day of packing your bags and heading homewards, hoping that the warmth from the holidays stays with you like an aftertaste. It can get especially difficult when you've fallen in love with the city as much as Gauhar Khan loved Moscow in her small trip to the Russian city. Gauahar flew down to Moscow with her husband Zaid Darbar only a few days ago and when it was time to say goodbye, she couldn't help sharing Instagram Reels. The video showed her smiling and running in front of the iconic St. Basil's Cathedral, which is a famous Russian tourist spot.

Gauahar, in blue denim and yellow top, at first sits hugging her legs and romantically throwing her arms in front of the majestic cathedral. Then she runs towards the cathedral and looks back at the camera, only to throw her arms in the air in amazement. The video ended with a still image of her looking all smiles at the blue sky and the blurry cathedral in the background.

The caption read, “Bye-bye, Moscow. You have been absolutely amazing. I love Moscow.” The song Dil Hote Jo Mere Seene Mein Do from the film Ekk Deewana Tha plays in the background. As the lyrics suggest, Gauahar would have loved to leave her heart in Moscow once again if she had a second heart to give up.

The Moscow trip was a much-awaited honeymoon destination for the couple and this was revealed in Gauahar's welcome video on reaching Moscow a few days ago. The video showed her jumping from airport to aeroplane to hotel room at the snap of her fingers. She had written, “Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I [had] never been to.”

Here are some photos of the happy couple showering each other with love in front of the cathedral.

The couple kept us posted on their final goodbyes to Moscow with another video.

We loved Gauahar's choice of destination for her honeymoon. What are your thoughts?