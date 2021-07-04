Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Honeymooning In Moscow. See Pics

Gauahar Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan )

Love is definitely in the air in the beautiful city of Moscow, Russia, all thanks to Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar. The adorable couple is on their honeymoon in the city and seems to be spending some much-needed quality time together. Giving us a glimpse of their lovely honeymoon, Gauahar shared a series of pictures of the adorable couple posing together looking head-over-heels in love with each other. Gauahar looked as radiant as sunshine in a yellow top and blue denim jeans while hubby Zaid kept it comfy and casual in a brown sweatshirt and matching pants.

They also shared a kiss in front of the iconic St Basil's Cathedral in one of the pictures and posed with hugs in the others. Couple goals, you say? Well, we couldn't agree more! Gauahar posted the oh-so-in-love pictures with the caption, “Love In Moscow.” along with a heart emoji tagging Zaid.

To make the post sweeter, Zaid left a caption for his wife saying, “I love you my Gau”, along with a heart and hugs emoji. Adorable? Take a look:

Gauahar often shares sweet videos and pictures of herself and Zaid on her social media giving us precious peaks into their life of marital bliss. To mark six months of their wedding, Gauahar shared adorable Instagram Reels featuring Zaid and her. She posted the video with an equally sweet caption, where she wrote, “Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies (kisses) jaanu. Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It's been the best 6 months of my life. I love you.”

Making our hearts melt with yet another sweet post, Gauahar had previously posted a picture of herself sitting piggy-back on her husband Zaid. The couple was seen twinning with matching-coloured outfits as they posed for the picture. Gauahar posted the picture along with the caption, “How many of u know #KaandaBataata? Hahahah or was it just my childhood Give me your childhood term for #piggyBackRide. My forever.”

Gauahar got engaged to Zaid in November 2020. The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Gauahar is a former model, famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister, Nigaar. Gauahar has also featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game, and Ishaqzaade. She participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She was last seen in Amazon prime videos political drama Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan.