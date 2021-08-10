This Core Workout Looks Easy, Right? But Ask Gauahar Khan How Hard It Is

Gauahar Khan in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan )

Highlights The actress posted a video of herself doing intense core workout

She can be seen working out at an outdoor location in the clip

She also thanked her friend for "keeping her agile" in the caption

Gauahar Khan makes every workout routine look so easy. The reason we are saying this is because on Tuesday, the actress posted a video of herself doing intense core workout at an outdoor location. The workout routine "looks easy" but Gauahar Khan says that "it is definitely not." In the caption, the actress, who rarely shares videos of herself working out, also asked her fans if they are "up for this fitness challenge." She wrote: "looks easy, it is definitely NOT ... up for this challenge?? #RemixWithGauahar and tag me." Gauahar Khan also thanked her friend Zoheb Khan for "keeping her agile." She added: "Thank you Zoheb Khan for keeping me agile and recording this. Hehehe. #Shoulder #Core #Fitness #reels #trending."

See Gauahar Khan's post here:

Gauahar Khan loves sharing fun-filled videos from her work diaries. Last week, she posted a clip showing how she ends "a tiring shoot" with a session of good "clean up." Her caption read: "Me at the end of a tiring shoot! Every single day, Just the motivation I need... #bitchyoudoingagoodjob."

Recently, Gauahar Khan also shared an Insta reel sharing some of the "nosey questions" she gets as "a married and a working" woman. The actress married singer Zaid Darbar in December last year. Here's the video we are talking about:

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Netflix's film 14 Phere. Before that, she featured in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, has worked in numerous movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.

She has also featured in the Hindi version of The Office and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.