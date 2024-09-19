Jab Gauahar Khan Met Neeraj Chopra: "What A Genuine And Smart Sportsman"

Gauahar Khan recently hosted an event in Mumbai where she got to meet champion athlete Neeraj Chopra. The javelin thrower, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olymips 2024, had a sit-down chat with Gauahar. In a post shared on Instagram, the actress called him a “genuine, easy and smart sportsman.” The image featured Gauahar in a beige saree, which she wore with a matching pearl blouse. Meanwhile, Neeraj attended the event dressed in a blue suit. The player's left hand was in an arm sling due to an injury he suffered during the Brussels Diamond League. In the caption, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Last night I had the honour of mastering the ceremony where I could have a lovely sit-down chat session with the champion himself. Olympian Neeraj Chopra! What a genuine, easy and smart sportsman. Loved interacting with him. Wishing him huge success always.”

Reacting to her post, actress Nisha Rawal said, “Can't take my eyes off you.” Sambhavna Seth dropped some heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

In August, Gauahar Khan shared a post from her Switzerland vacation. She travelled to the European nation with her husband Zaid Darbar. The video featured Gauahar dancing in a train while Zaid was seen running towards it. Sharing the reel, she wrote in the caption, "Mandatory filmy reel in Switzerland. Even if you have 2 mins to shoot it, before train leaves. Hahahah. Swiss trains are always on time."

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child in May last year and named him Zehaan.

Gauahar Khan has worked in quite a few interesting projects. In addition to being part of films like Rocket Singh, Game, and Ishaqzaade, the actress was also seen in the Prime Video series Tandav. The show also featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Additionally, the actress has made an appearance in the Hindi adaptation of The Office. She also participated in several reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Most recently, she hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.