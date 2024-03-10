'Realising My Mistake': Big Boss Fame Sambhavna Seth Quits AAP

Ms Seth is an actress who appeared in over 25 Hindi movies (File)

Actor and Big Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a year ago, has quit the party.

Ms Seth, while taking to the X, said that she quit Arvind Kejriwal's party after 'realising her mistake'.

"I joined the Aam Aadmi Party a year back with a lot of enthusiasm to serve my country. But, no matter how wisely you take a decision, you could still go wrong, because at the end of the day, we are humans. Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP," she said.

Joined @AamAadmiParty a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans.

Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP. @ArvindKejriwal@SandeepPathak04 — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) March 10, 2024

Ms Seth joined the AAP at its headquarters in Delhi in January 2023 in the presence of party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, stating that the AAP government was doing an excellent job in Delhi.

Ms Seth is an actress who appeared in over 25 Hindi movies and several Bhojpuri movies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)