Sambhavna Seth Hospitalised. Kamya Punjabi, Sonali Raut And Others Express Concern

Sambhavna Seth, who shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 2 in 2008, was "rushed to the hospital" on Monday. Sambhavna, who used to frequently share vlogs on her Youtube channel, was again taken to the hospital on Tuesday. Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram profile, which read, "Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi." Take a look at the note posted on Sanbhavna's Instagram profile:

Within minutes of posting, Sambhavna's post was flooded with comments from fellow contestants of Bigg Boss including Kamya Punjabi, Sonali Raut, Meghna Naidu, Sabyasachi Satpathy and others. Reacting to the post, Kamya Punjabi wrote, "Get well soon darling! Avinash hope nothing serious," while Sonali Raut commented, "Oho...get well soon darling...god bless." While Avinash didn't mention the reason of Sambhavna being hospitalised, comments asking "what happened" flooded the post. Sabyasachi Satpathi and Meghna Naidu commented, "what happened," while Diandra Soares wrote, "hope nothing serious." Take a look:

On the work front, Sambhavna Seth has also participated in Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. She has participated in several dance reality shows including Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She has also featured in Television soap operas such as Razia Sultan and Laal Ishq.She had also starred in an item song in Anees Bazmee's 2015 action-comedy Welcome Back.