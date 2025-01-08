<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena On His Fallout With <i>Shakti</i> Co-Star Kamya Punjabi: "I Felt Strangled"

In one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Kamya Punjabi gave Vivian Dsena a reality check, calling his game inside the house “phus” (lacklustre). Following this incident, in the latest episode, Vivian opened up to fellow contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh and shared his feelings. The actor admitted he was deeply hurt by Kamya's remarks and revealed that he had cut off ties with her. FYI: Vivian and Kamya had previously worked together in the popular daily soap Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Vivian Dsena said, "Raha Sawaal Kamya ka, hum same compound mein shoot karte the toh kayi baar cheezein travel karrti thi yahan se wahan, toh maine usse bada nicely thank you bol diya tha. Kayi saalon pehle cut off kar liya tha... kayi saalon se. [As for Kamya, we used to shoot in the same compound, so sometimes things would travel back and forth (hints at gossip). I had very nicely thanked her and cut her off years ago... many years ago.]”

The actor continued, “Kal mujhe aise spot par rakha gaya jahan literally I felt strangled at the cost of speaking. Gala daba diya gaya insaan ka ke yaa toh bol yaa marr. Log kya perception draw karte hain kya nahi yaar mereko farak nahi padta. [Yesterday, I was put in a spot where I literally felt strangled for speaking. It was like someone strangled me and said, 'Either speak or die.' I don't care what perception people draw or do not draw, it doesn't matter to me.]"

Talking about Kamya Punjabi, Vivian Dsena further said, "She was referring to the Vivian she knew, but that was a phase when I was very rebellious, and I made some mistakes back then. I used to tear up the contract and throw it in the dustbin, saying to hell with the format, I don't want to sign it – I behaved like that. Honestly, if they think I should revert to that older version of myself, after I've worked so hard to transition into a better version, then sorry, I can't do it. You can bring someone else in, but I won't change my nature and behaviour."

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kamya Punjabi criticized Vivian Dsena and called his game "phus" [dull]. She accused him of prioritizing his looks over his personality and mentioned that he had rejected Bigg Boss offers in the past. She also suggested that he should have done the same this season. Full story here.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV.